AssureCare Celebrates Parth Shah's Recognition as a Leader in Healthcare Innovation

CINCINNATI, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading healthcare technology company, proudly announces the recognition of Parth Shah, Vice President of Product, in HealthCare Innovation's esteemed 40 under 40 program. This prestigious accolade underscores Shah's exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to transforming healthcare through integration, innovation, and global expansion.



With over six years of experience in the healthcare sector, Parth Shah has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare technology. His journey from a Data Analyst to Vice President of Product reflects his remarkable drive, strategic vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Shah's multidisciplinary background, including a bachelor's degree in pharmacy, a master's degree in biology and biochemistry, and an MBA, equips him with a unique blend of scientific expertise and business acumen.

Parth Shah stated, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by HealthCare Innovation for my contributions to healthcare technology. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the talented teams at AssureCare and our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in healthcare."

At AssureCare, Shah has been instrumental in driving key initiatives, including implementing strategies for Fortune 10 companies and spearheading the launch of innovative products. His leadership has expanded AssureCare's reach and impact in the healthcare sector, serving over 40 million individuals daily and processing over 10 million medical necessity decisions annually.

AssureCare CEO Yousuf Ahmad remarked, "We are immensely proud of Parth's achievement and his invaluable contributions to AssureCare's success. His visionary leadership and dedication to advancing healthcare technology have been instrumental in shaping our company's trajectory."

About AssureCare

AssureCare is a population health company, leading the industry by connecting care for payors, providers, and pharmacies across the US and internationally. Committed to solving the burdensome challenges of lagging and dispersed patient information and data sources, multi-system solutions, dated software, and highly fragmented care teams. AssureCare’s multi-segment validated population health management platform provides a singular, easily integrated platform across the continuum of care, where data transacts in real-time, providing a complete 360-patient view, and facilitates patient and member engagement. All enabling the patient to be at the core of our platform. For more information visit AssureCare.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.