Hemp, Inc. Welcomes USDA Approval of GMO Hemp Strain – A Step Forward in Cannabis Biotechnology

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), a leader in the industrial hemp sector, is pleased to report on a significant development in cannabis biotechnology – the USDA's approval of a genetically modified (GMO) hemp strain, a testament to the advancements and potential within this burgeoning industry. The newly approved GMO hemp variety, a breakthrough by the University of Wisconsin, is known as "Badger G". Unlike traditional breeding methods that rely on the selection and crossbreeding of plants with natural genetic variations, "Badger G" has been crafted through precise genetic editing to amplify certain desirable traits – in this case, the cannabinoid CBG – while eliminating THC and CBD production.



Hemp, Inc. recognizes the pivotal role of biotechnology in the evolution of the cannabis industry. This innovative strain stands to solve a pivotal problem in the hemp cultivation sector: regulatory compliance regarding THC levels. "Badger G" has been engineered to produce non-detectable THC. This is a groundbreaking solution for growers who face the risk of crop destruction if THC levels exceed the legal threshold.

Moreover, the advent of "Badger G" exemplifies how genetic modification can lead to specialized hemp varieties that are optimized for specific commercial applications. This aligns with Hemp, Inc.'s vision of a diversified hemp industry, where tailored cultivars meet the unique demands of different markets, from pharmaceuticals to textiles… foreseeing a future where genetically engineered cannabis varieties are developed for a range of uses, ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and compliance.

This milestone in GMO hemp sets the stage for Hemp, Inc. to continue its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and legal compliance within the industry. As the market evolves, Hemp, Inc. remains at the forefront, dedicated to providing the highest quality products and solutions for our customers and the planet.

Hemp, Inc. has been one of the key players in this burgeoning industry, driving the market forward with its quality products and strategic market approaches. Coupled with an invaluable roster of connections with hemp manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad, the Company expects to see meteoric growth curves on a domestic and international scale as the industry continues to grow.

Through its e-portal (www.hempinc.com), the Company’s hemp-derived products are poised to capture a large share of the marketplace on a global scale and to play a vital role in maintaining good health and well-being… 2 significant growth factors of the CBD market. The Company’s product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended.

Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process). Carbohydrates bond with oils including all the cannabinoids for massive and rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants. Currently, Hemp, Inc. has decided to expand its product line and has updated its website. The Company will announce its new products as they are launched throughout the year.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.’s products, click here.

Hemp, Inc. also discovered its grounded kenaf and hemp blend is the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms and can make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. As one of the most rapidly growing plants on the planet, the hemp plant is used to make a variety of hemp products. It can be shifted into rope, paper, textiles, clothing, disposable polymers, paint, insulation, food, and animal feed.

On the industrial side, Hemp, Inc.’s industrial hemp plant in North Carolina manufactures and sells two industrial hemp products: Spill-Be-Gone™ (an oil spill cleanup product made from the core particles and powder of the kenaf and hemp plant) and DrillWall™ (a non-toxic, biodegradable drilling fluid additive used in oilfield drilling applications). Hemp, Inc.’s Spill-Be-Gone™ is sold in industrial-sized quantities for large oil spill cleanups. It is fast and cost-effective in cleaning up oil spills on land or water. The Company’s DrillWall™ is a tested LCM made of kenaf and hemp cellulose. It includes milled products from kenaf and hemp that are made into oil drilling fluid additives and oil absorbents.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/financial-disclosures/. The material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

