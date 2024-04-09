PARIS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move that underscores the convergence of luxury and sustainability, C.K. McWhorter & McWhorter Family Trust grant a McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Recognition to Van Cleef & Arpels for its exceptional commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Van Cleef & Arpels' innovative leadership in the realm of sustainable luxury jewelry manufacturing, mirroring the foundational ethos of the McWhorter Family Trust to champion investments that are both responsible and transformative within the luxury sector.



Since its inception in 1896, Van Cleef & Arpels has not only captivated the world with its exquisite designs and craftsmanship but has also paved the way for a future where luxury and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. This recognition by the McWhorter Family Trust highlights Van Cleef & Arpels' pioneering role in promoting sustainability across its operations, from the sourcing of materials to the final creation of its iconic pieces.

C.K. McWhorter, the visionary behind the McWhorter Family Trust's strategic focus on sustainable luxury, expressed, "We are delighted to acknowledge Van Cleef & Arpels not just for its artistic and historical significance but also for its forward-thinking approach to sustainability in luxury. Their commitment to ethical practices and environmental conservation exemplifies the kind of legacy we aim to support and celebrate."

This endorsement reinforces the McWhorter Family Trust's dedication to identifying and uplifting brands that not only excel in their field but also lead by example in making a positive impact on the planet and society. Van Cleef & Arpels' active engagement in global sustainability initiatives and its ongoing efforts to enhance social responsibility and governance excellence stand as a beacon for the luxury industry.

As we move forward, the McWhorter Family Trust remains committed to fostering a luxury market that values responsibility as highly as craftsmanship and beauty, ensuring a lasting and meaningful legacy for future generations.

