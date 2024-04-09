BUREAU VERITAS - Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 9, 2024

Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

On April 9, 2024, Bureau Veritas filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel 2023”) with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2023 annual financial report, comprising Bureau Veritas SA statutory financial statements and Group consolidated financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports,

The information related to the fees paid to Statutory Auditors for the financial year 2023;

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program;

The environmental, social and governance information constituting the Non-Financial Statement (“Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière”) and including the European Taxonomy.

The French-language version of the Universal Registration Document is available on Bureau Veritas’ website (https://group.bureauveritas.com) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office – Immeuble Newtime, 40/52 boulevard du Parc, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. It can be sent by e-mail upon request sent to the Investor Relations team.

In addition, the Universal Registration Document is published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the 5 consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) and the notes to the consolidated financial statements marked up with XBRL tags.

An English-language version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document is also available on Bureau Veritas’ website.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on X/Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com. ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Anette Rey +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 + 33 (0)6 69 79 84 88 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com anette.rey@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com



Karine Ansart

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 19

karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com

Attachment