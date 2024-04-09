Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics welcomes physician assistant, expands hours

ATLANTA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics –Georgia’s top-rated dermatology practice– welcomes physician assistant Kathryn “Katie” Shea to its Buckhead location. This addition to the practice’s acclaimed staff allows Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics the ability to offer new, expanded hours at its Buckhead location, a first for Atlanta area dermatology.



Shea is a graduate of Augusta University where she earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies. She has extensive experience in dermatology and urgent care medicine, and she is a member of the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Physician Assistants, and Georgia Dermatology Physician Assistants.

“As a dermatology PA, the most rewarding aspect of my job is witnessing the positive impact I can make on patients’ lives,” says Shea. “Whether it’s helping someone overcome a chronic skin condition, providing reassurance during a worrisome diagnosis, or enhancing their self-confidence through personalized acne treatments, seeing patients’ satisfaction and improved quality of life is incredibly fulfilling.”

With the addition of Shea, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics will be offering extended hours in the Buckhead location on Wednesdays and Saturday morning in addition to the regular office hours. Hours of operation at Olansky’s Roswell and Cumming office will continue to remain the same, with possible expanded hours in the future.

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics’ Buckhead office is located at 3379 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta.

“We strive to offer our patients the best providers possible,” says Dr. Jodi Ganz, physician partner at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, “By growing our staff, it allows us to better meet patients where they are and provide additional hours for better flexibility.”

To schedule an appointment, visit OlanskyDermatology.com/Schedule or call: 404-355-5484. To learn more about Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics visit OlanskyDermatology.com .

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is your dermatology solution. Our ability to provide full-service dermatology to patients of all ages is a distinct benefit to choosing our practice. We offer medical, surgical, cosmetic, and aesthetic services to our patients, and even same day appointments when possible. This makes us not only a convenient solution for your family, but a comprehensive one as well. With services ranging from our in-house Mohs surgery for skin cancer, advanced laser therapy for psoriasis or our aesthetic services for skin rejuvenation, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics can handle all of your skin concerns. For more details, visit our website at OlanskyDermatology.com or call 404-355-5484.

