Medigus Announces Corporate Rebranding Changes Name to Xylo Technologies Ltd. to Reflect Core Values of its Business

Medigus’ Nasdaq trading symbol will change to XYLO on April 18, 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) (“Medigus” or the “Company”), a technology-based company engaged in advanced innovative technologies, announced today a corporate rebranding to reflect current focus in innovation technologies. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the Company’s name to Xylo Technologies Ltd. to embody its corporate vision and core values.

The rebranding includes a new name and an update to the Company’s corporate logo, as well as a new website.

In addition, the Company’s Nasdaq trading symbols will change to XYLO. The Company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under its new name “Xylo Technologies Ltd.” and new trading symbol “XYLO” upon the opening of the market on April 18, 2024.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd., and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd., and Revoltz Ltd., by way of Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/ .

