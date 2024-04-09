JJ Watt Three-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year & Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Headlines 2024 U.S. Venture Open

Appleton, Wis., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc. whose vision is to be the very best provider of transportation products, sustainability solutions, and insight driving the world forward, announced three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and philanthropist, JJ Watt, will be this year’s U.S. Venture Open guest of honor. The funds raised at the annual event, to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

JJ Watt has achieved numerous accolades and established himself as one of the NFL’s greatest defensive players of all time. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native was drafted in 2011 by the Houston Texans out of the University of Wisconsin. The former Badger played in Houston for 10 seasons before finishing his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. U.S. Venture is excited to partner with Watt because of his enormous philanthropy efforts following Hurricane Harvey and the JJ Watt Foundation.

“I am honored to be part of the U.S. Venture Open this year,” said JJ Watt. “The work being done to drive change and impact poverty in Northeast Wisconsin is close to my heart and I’m grateful to come back to Wisconsin and personally have a direct impact to my home state.”

Watt will make an appearance at the U.S. Venture Open and be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. Since 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has been the nation’s single-largest, one-day charity event dedicated to ending poverty with $65 million raised and $56 million granted to nonprofits through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership.

“JJ Watt is an all-time NFL great, Badger alum, and most importantly, a world changer who leveraged his platform to raise more than $40 million in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. He is the perfect fit for the U.S. Venture Open and our mission to end poverty,” said Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving & Community Engagement for U.S. Venture.

# # #

U.S. Venture Open

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event support the Basic Needs Giving Partnership with grants made to non-profit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin. The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,200 attendees representing more than 700 partners who golf at regional courses to raise money for programs that help end poverty. To donate and/or register to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership envisions thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin. Investments are made for local and regional solutions that address the root causes of poverty in alignment with shared values of trust and collaboration, curiosity and learning, and equity with a systems-based approach. Through grantmaking, organizations are funded across a 10-county footprint in ways that not only meet current needs in our communities, but also actively work to disrupt the policies, practices, and systems that hold poverty in place.

Addressing complex social problems requires reimagining how we work together. In addition to grantmaking, we also co-create networks that can collectively problem solve, take action, and learn from each other. By working together and centering community voices, solutions are built that work for everyone. Learn more on the Basic Needs Giving Partnership website.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About JJ Watt Foundation

The Justin J. Watt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and/or equipment. The goal is to help middle-school aged children in the community have the opportunity to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers. Since 2013, the Justin J. Watt Foundation has provided over $7 million in funding to 832 schools across the country. To learn more visit jjwfoundation.org and follow on Facebook & Twitter.

Attachment