Notable Labs Presents the Design Plan for the PPMP-Enabled Phase 2 Trial with Volasertib for Relapsed/Refractory AML at AACR 2024

Poster outlines the parameters for developing a flow-cytometry-based PPMP as a companion diagnostic to predict volasertib responders, based on a proof-of-concept study using 41 primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) samples

Plans to incorporate a dose optimization prelude to enhance patient response and tolerability also outlined in the poster

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Ltd. (Nasdaq: NTBL) (“Notable” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing a new class of cancer therapies identified by its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP), today presented the design for the PPMP-enabled Phase 2 trial with volasertib, in combination with decitabine, in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2024) being held in San Diego, CA (Poster abstract 5178).

“We are very pleased to share more data regarding our clinical program and proprietary platform with the oncology community at AACR 2024. Presenting a summary of the Phase 2 volasertib study design in AML provides us with an opportunity to highlight the potential for the PPMP to effectively predict responders, and enroll an responder-enriched patient population, in our upcoming clinical program. Our clinical program will incorporate the co-development of a companion diagnostic test,” said Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable.

Joseph Wagner, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Notable, commented, “The abstract highlights technical features of volasertib on Notable’s PPMP, including our method to develop a companion diagnostic test and define a cut-off value to predict responders. Based on the robust results of a 41-sample proof-of-concept study summarized in the poster, we are optimistic about the potential for PPMP to improve patient selection and lead to a strong Phase 2 study. In addition, we look forward to implementing a dosing optimization plan, including standardized use of best supportive care and introduction of body surface area-based dosing, to enhance patient responses and tolerability.”

Poster Highlights:

Guided by a predictive ex vivo test: Bringing the PLK1 inhibitor volasertib back into the clinic for venetoclax-HMA relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients

Overview: While prior studies of volasertib demonstrated an approximately 30% complete response/complete response with incomplete count recovery (CR/CRi) rate in de novo AML patients in combination with cytarabine, development was halted in part due to toxicity potentially related to the use of a flat dose, rather than patient-specific, body-surface area (BSA) dosing. Notable Labs provided an updated plan for the design of an open label Phase 2 study, including a dose optimization plan aimed at reducing toxicity while maintaining efficacy and an overview of study objectives and endpoints. As part of the study, a companion diagnostic assay to predict responders will be co-developed utilizing the Company’s proprietary flow-cytometry-based PPMP.

Method: Ex vivo flow cytometry experiments evaluated the treatment of volasertib on 41 primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) samples collected from peripheral blood or bone marrow. Dose-response profiles consistent with volasertib’s role as a cell cycle inhibitor were observed. To obtain a preliminary concentration of volasertib for patient stratification, Notable compared the ex vivo resistant blast fractions (leukemic cells surviving ex vivo treatment with volasertib) at several concentrations with the areas under the volasertib dose-response curves (AUCs), assuming that AUCs would correspond most accurately with the clinical responses.

Results: The results suggest a strong correlation between volasertib resistant fractions treated with 31.6 and 100 nM of volasertib and AUCs, which could represent a suitable metric to stratify patients into responders and non-responders. These preliminary metrics predict that 32-33% of de novo patients and 25% of R/R AML patients would be predicted to be responders if they were treated with volasertib.

Poster information: Session Category: Clinical Research Session Title: Predictive Biomarkers Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT Location: Poster Section 45 Poster Board Number: 19 Published Abstract Number: 5178

About Volasertib

Volasertib is a PLK-1 inhibitor with demonstrated activity in AML and other tumor types, including solid tumors, with significant unmet medical need. Building on the performance of volasertib on PPMP, an important and proprietary step during Notable’s targeted in-licensing strategy and decision making, Notable will utilize PPMP to predict volasertib-responsive patients prior to their treatment, with the goal of selectively enrolling and treating those predicted responders, increasing volasertib’s response rates and overall patient outcomes, and fast-tracking volasertib’s remaining clinical development in this patient population. Volasertib was originally developed and manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim and previously granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Notable in-licensed volasertib and obtained exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights, except for certain rare pediatric cancers.

About Notable Labs, Ltd.

Notable Labs, Ltd. Is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), Notable aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to a specific therapeutic. The PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment, potentially fast-tracking clinical development. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in predictive precision medicine and revolutionize the way patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them.

Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, with a greater likelihood of success, than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create a dramatically positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at our website and follow us @notablelabs.

