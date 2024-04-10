NSBC Recognizes the Marine Sports Foundation with the 2024 Silver Schooner Award

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), a national catalyst for recreational boating safety, recognized the Marine Sports Foundation with the 2024 Silver Schooner Award, honoring those with significant contributions to the Council. The Marine Sports Foundation, also known as Maris, was honored at the International Boating and Water Safety Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 8, 2024.



Maris offers events, classes, on-water training, free vessel safety checks, and more to advance boating and water safety throughout Japan. Maris is instrumental in planning the Japan Boating and Water Safety Summit, held annually in Tokyo to share advancements in recreational boating safety.

“At the NSBC, we are thankful for the partnership of the Marine Sports Foundation,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. “Their work supports a strong boating safety culture throughout Japan through education, outreach, and training.”

Maris is a partner of the NSBC’s Safe Boating Campaign, a worldwide effort to educate boaters about safety on the water. Each year, over 3,000 Japanese residents participate in Maris’ community outreach initiatives to remind boaters of the importance of boating safely, including consistent life jacket wear, boating sober, knowing navigational rules and having a proper lookout. Maris partners with K38 Japan, the local chapter of K38 Rescue Water Craft, to train water safety representatives to rescue boaters and swimmers from rough conditions.

The Silver Schooner Award was established by the United Safe Boating Institute (USBI), and the NSBC continues the legacy by honoring those with significant contributions to the Council. The award may be given to individuals, organizations, commercial concerns, governmental agencies, and public and private clubs. Learn more about the Silver Schooner Award.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

Media Contact:

Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council, pphillips@safeboatingcouncil.org, 703-361-4294