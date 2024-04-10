Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –
TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- STEVE GOODTIME (Holland Landing, ON) performed for the judges using a home-made orchestra of soda cans and corn dogs, creating a new genre of music unlike anything we’ve heard before.
- BRIAR NOLET (Oakville, ON) performed an emotional dance routine that resulted in a standing ovation from the audience; Howie stated, “That was worthy of a million dollar season here on Canada’s Got Talent”.
- FRANCOIS OUIMET (Montreal, QC) transformed into a human violin to play music for the judges.
- Former American Idol contestant RACHEL CHIU (Vancouver, BC) brought her talents home to the Canada’s Got Talent stage. She sang, played piano, and incorporated the mouth trumpet into her jazz performance, leading Kardi to exclaim, “That is something that I personally haven’t seen before, and I thought it was amazing”.
- 15-year-old JADE MATHIEU (Longueuil, QC) has been singing for as long as she can remember. Hoping to inspire other autistic teens across Canada, Jade was initially shy as she took to the stage, but her performance had Howie hitting the golden buzzer.
- MAGGIE THE GOALIE (Tracadie, NB), a dog with incredible goaltending skills, showcased her ability to keep a hockey puck from getting into the net.
- Taxi driver-turned-musician HAROLD BUTLER (St. Johns, NF) played the spoons to some techno music, leaving the judges wanting more.
- Professional chef WALLACE WONG (Mississauga, ON) set a new Guinness World Record by cutting as many carrots as he could in 30 seconds while blindfolded.
- Dance duo MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON (Montreal, QC) told an impactful story through their dance routine that brought Trish to tears; she said, “It was an absolutely, breath-taking, spectacular, incredible performance”.
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 9)
STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty
Holland Landing, ON
Check Out STEVE GOODTIME’s Performance
BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act
Oakville, ON
Check Out BRIAR NOLET’s Performance
RON DESCHENES – Novelty
Toronto, ON
Check Out RON DESCHENES’ Performance
FRANCOIS OUIMET – Musician
Montréal, QC
PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty
Warkworth, ON
RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician
Vancouver, BC
Check Out RACHEL CHIU’s Performance
JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician
Longueuil, QC
Check Out JADE MATHIEU’s Performance
MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act
Tracadie, NB
Check Out MAGGIE THE GOALIE’s Performance
HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty
St. John’s, NF
Check Out HAROLD BUTLER’s Performance
WALLACE WONG – Novelty
Mississauga, ON
Check Out WALLACE WONG’s Performance
MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON – Dance Act
Montreal, QC
Check Out MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 16)
SAM BENTY – Novelty
Calgary, AB
NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician
Maple, ON
CARMEL KALLEMAA– Dance Act
Toronto, ON
ALEXANDRA BURGIO– Stunt
St. Catherines, ON
PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty
Warkworth, ON
JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act
Mulmer, ON
THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act
Sparta, ON
EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician
Montreal, QC
SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician
Mississauga, ON
SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician
King City, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
