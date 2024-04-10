Diment secures Initial Approval from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA)

DUBAI, UAE, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC is pleased to announce its Initial Approval from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai – VARA. This Initial Approval marks a significant milestone for Diment, setting the stage for future regional growth and development in the Crypto Space. While the Initial Approval is a pivotal achievement, it does not yet allow the commencement of any virtual asset activity in or from Dubai. Diment emphasizes that it is still in the process of working towards receiving the full VASP license and approval from VARA.

"Receiving VARA's initial approval is a testament to our dedication to regulatory compliance" said Max Weiland, CEO at Diment. "Diment is determined to launch with strict adherence to VARA's requirements, ushering in a new era of secure and seamless access to the world of virtual assets and build a robust ecosystem that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, seeking to establish a safe and efficient gateway to virtual assets for users Locally and Globally."

About Diment:

Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC is a setting up as a Broker-Dealer platform in Dubai with the aim to establish a safe and efficient gateway to virtual assets both locally and globally. For more information visit: www.diment.io

About VARA:

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For more information visit: www.vara.ae

