Regarding approval of dividend allocation of INVL Baltic Farmland for the year 2023

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter – “the Company“) held on 10 April 2024 approved to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share for the year 2023 (the total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 388 thousand).

The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 10 April 2018, targeting at least EUR 0.10 per share dividend.

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and dividend payment procedure for 2023 published within one month from the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland at the end of 24 April 2024, the tenth business day after the General Shareholders Meeting approving the resolution to allocate part of Company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 23 April 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Farmland, ISIN code LT0000128753, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to receive dividends for the year 2023.

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, will pay EUR 388,000 of dividends to shareholders, allocating EUR 0.12 per share.

The dividend payment was approved at the meeting of the company’s shareholders on 10 April. Procedures for the acquisition of own shares were also approved at the meeting.

“INVL Baltic Farmland’s dividend policy envisages dividends of EUR 0.10 per share, but the company’s good operating results make it possible to pay larger dividends to shareholders,” says Alvydas Banys, the Chairman of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland.

The company had consolidated revenue of EUR 794,000 last year, or 10% more than in 2022, and a consolidated net profit of EUR 2.643 million, which is 34% more than the year before.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s shareholders also approved a proposal to use an existing reserve of EUR 3.08 million for own share purchases. The company may acquire own shares with a nominal value of no more than 10% of its share capital. The maximum purchase price per share is EUR 5.50 and the minimum is EUR 3.50. The time limit for acquisitions of own shares is 18 months from the date of the general meeting of shareholders.

This year INVL Baltic Farmland forecasts consolidated revenue of EUR 835,000 and a net profit of EUR 420,000. The forecasts assume that during 2024 the value of the company’s land holdings will not change and its assets will not be revalued, no new agreements on the purchase or sale of land will be signed, and there will be no change in the impairment of trade receivables and no impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com