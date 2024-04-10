Smart Signage Market to Reach $3.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.19% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Signage Market by Type (OLED Technology, LCD Technology, LED Technology, and Others) and End User (Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadiums, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "Smart Signage Market" was valued at $1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.19% from 2023 to 2032.



Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13502

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

127 – Tables

50 – Charts

250 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth



The smart signage market is expected to witness notable growth owing to urbanization and the proliferation of smart city projects. Moreover, adoption of smart signage in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial investment limits the growth of the smart signage market.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $3.1 Billion CAGR 12.19% No. Of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, End User, And Region Drivers Expansion Of Smart Cities Initiatives, Technological Advancements in Smart Signage Solutions

Integration of IoT with Smart Signage Opportunities Adoption Of Smart Signage In Healthcare Sector

Innovation in Display Technologies, Such as OLED And MicroLED Restraint High Initial Investment Costs



The LED technology segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the LCD technology segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global smart signage market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the Increasing demand for high-brightness LCD displays for outdoor signage applications, such as digital billboards and wayfinding signs, fuels market growth. However, the LED technology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.76% from 2023 to 2032.



Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13502

The healthcare segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the corporate segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global smart signage market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.52 % from 2023 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of smart signage in healthcare sector globally.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13502

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more one-third of the smart signage market revenue owing to, smart city initiatives, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising, and technological advancements. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.13% from 2023 to 2032 owing to rapid urbanization, emerging economies in the region, such as China and India, drive substantial demand for smart signage in retail sector, fueling growth in the smart signage market

Leading Market Players: -

BenQ

Samsung

LG

VESTEL

ASUS Global

Tripleplay

NEC

Panasonic

Advantech

Sony

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smart signage market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart signage market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing smart signage market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smart signage market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major Smart Signage Market Size by Country in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Smart signage companies positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the smart signage companies.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart signage market trends, Smart Led Signage, Smart Signage Platform, key players, Smart Digital Signage segments, application areas, Smart Digital Signage market, and Smart Signage Market Statistics.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/smart-signage-market

Smart Signage Market Key Segments:



By Type

OLED Technology

LCD Technology

LED Technology

Others

By End User

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Stadiums

Government

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.



Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Digital Signage Market was valued at $23.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $50.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2032.

Signage Market Size, and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Location, by End User and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

LED Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Signal Monitoring Equipment Market Size, and by End-User Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



