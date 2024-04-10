Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 15 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 April 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 April 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 107,400 234,779,377 3 April 2024 1,300 2,292.27 2,979,951 4 April 2024 1,300 2,359.22 3,066,986 5 April 2024 1,300 2,313.88 3,008,044 8 April 2024 1,000 2,349.79 2,349,790 9 April 2024 1,000 2,310.25 2,310,250 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 113,300 248,494,398

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 173,588 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 April 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

