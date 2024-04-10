Global Myopia Treatment Market to Reach $19.57 Billion by 2030: Ortho-K Lenses and Atropine Eye Drops Enhance Myopia Management, Broaden Patient Access

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopia Treatment Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Treatment, Age Group, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global myopia treatment market has observed remarkable growth with projections showcasing a significant ascent from US$ 10.276 billion in 2022 to an expected US$ 19.571 billion by 2030. This market evolution exhibits a stable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This vigorous growth trajectory is primarily fueled by the escalating prevalence of myopia and heightened awareness toward available treatment modalities.

Emerging Technologies and Opportunities in the Myopia Treatment Arena

In tandem with the growth, opportunities are surfacing with the advent of advanced myopia correction technologies. The sector has witnessed pioneering introductions such as the next-generation laser vision correction solutions and innovative platforms that promise enhanced patient outcomes. Developments in the laser-assisted methodologies and specialized lenses signify a quantum leap enabling providers to address the myopic condition with more precision and efficacy, amplifying the market's potential reach.

The burgeoning array of non-invasive treatment alternatives such as orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses and atropine eye drops has further enriched the market panorama. These advances have not only delivered promising results in myopia management but have also accentuated the inclusivity of the treatment spectrum, accommodating a broader patient demographic.

Looming Challenges: Skilled Professional Shortage

Amidst this upward trend, the myopia treatment market is confronting a challenge - the shortfall of skilled professionals. The escalation in myopia cases globally has invigorated a need for proficient specialists. The deficit is imposing a bottleneck on the adoption of state-of-the-art myopia control strategies, throttling the full potential of market growth. Strategies emphasizing extended professional training and education are considered pivotal to surmount this competency gap.

Market Segmentation: Types, Treatments, Age Groups, and End Users

Analyses show that high myopia is the segment that captured the largest market share, aligning with the severity and higher risks associated with this eye condition. Treatment-wise, low-dose atropine eye drops are at the forefront. When segmenting by age group, adults with myopia represent the leading share, underscoring the need for solutions geared towards the adult population. Hospitals and clinics remain the primary end-users, reflecting the reliance placed on these institutions for ophthalmic services.

Geographic Market Insights: North America Leads; Asia Pacific Accelerates

The market landscape is geographically diverse, with North America being the most prominent myopia treatment market. The Asia Pacific region is not far behind, poised to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. In the United States, factors such as the rise in myopia among children and technological advancements are potent market catalysts, stimulating research and heightened treatment demand.

Key Market Insights for Strategic Decision Making

Deep-dive market analyses reveal the size, growth dynamics, and segments leading the global myopia treatment market.

Strategic insights emphasize market trends, propelling forces, and growth opportunities, aiding stakeholders in informed decision-making.

Comprehensive evaluations underscore the vital sectors across the value chain, fostering effective long-term strategies.

Global market trends, juxtaposed with driving and restraining factors, provide a holistic market outlook.

Understanding the strategical landscape bolsters the decision-making process relevant to product, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Haag-Streit Holding (Metall Zug)

2EyesVision

Ziemer Group

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Alcon

Carl Zeiss AG

CooperVision

Bausch Health

Johnson & Johnson Vision (Johnson & Johnson)

Topcon Healthcare Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i19gdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment