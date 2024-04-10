Global Liver Cancer Drug Market to Reach USD 7.83 Billion by 2030: Innovative treatments like oncolytic viruses and RNA interference (RNAi) have gained market traction

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cancer Drug Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liver cancer drug market size is expected to reach USD 7.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population. This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics market. Therapeutic development in second-line setting for Nexavar-intolerant patients is estimated to have a major impact in the HCC space.



Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate. Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and hepatitis immunization.



Liver Cancer Drug Market Report Highlights

The North America accounted for more than 43.20% of the market in 2022. Multiple product launches, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, and the presence of a large target population are contributing to the growth of the market in the region

Approval of multiple novel drugs in recent years is one of the key factors augmenting the liver cancer treatment market. New immuno-oncology products and combination therapies are anticipated to change the landscape over the next years.

Combination regimens, specifically those including checkpoint inhibitors, will be introduced in the first-line setting to target major unmet needs, including overcoming tumour resistance, improving progression free survival, and maintaining quality of life

The liver cancer market pipeline is highly innovative and diverse. The market offers tremendous opportunities to develop breakthrough first-in-class therapies due to high unmet needs. In recent years, innovative treatment approaches such as oncolytic viruses or RNA interference (RNAi) technology have gained significant traction in the market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

