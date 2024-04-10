United Kingdom International Remittance Business Report 2024: Total Inbound and Outbound Remittance to Reach $17.93 Billion in 2028 - Startups are Entering the Market to Serve the African Diaspora

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international inbound remittance market in United Kingdom has increased at 7.8% during 2023 to reach US$ 4.45 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period (2024-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 5.0%, increasing from US$ 4.13 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 5.41 billion by 2028.



Remittance outflow market in United Kingdom has increased at 3.5% during 2023 to reach US$ 11.46 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period (2024-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 2.2%, increasing from US$ 11.07 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 12.52 billion by 2028.





The remittance industry is expected to record steady growth over the medium term in the United Kingdom. The growing global diaspora in the United Kingdom will drive the industry growth in 2024. With the market poised to grow over the medium term, new players are entering the market. This trend is projected to gain further momentum in 2024, resulting in new remittance corridors.



Domestic firms, however, are seeking to expand their global footprint to accelerate growth. To strengthen its position in the global market, these firms are either forging strategic partnerships or launching new and innovative products to simplify the remittance process. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the remittance market in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.



Payment service providers are launching new products to simplify remittances for their users



Amid the fast-growing competitive landscape in the United Kingdom and the global remittance industry, payment service providers are launching new products to simplify remittances for their users globally.

Revolut, in January 2024, announced the launch of Mobile Wallets offering customers a quick and easy option to send money abroad. The launch of a mobile wallet-powered remittance service is aimed at eliminating the risks associated with traditional transfers. This includes the amount getting stuck with banks.

Revolut users in the United Kingdom and most European countries within the European Economic Area (EEA) will now have the capability to transfer money to Bangladesh through bKash and to Kenya through M-Pesa using mobile wallets. Additional wallet routes are anticipated to be introduced soon.By offering benefits like instant transfers, greater ease, lesser friction, and wider choice, Revolut seeks to tap into the fast-growing remittance industry in the global market over the medium term.

UK-based firms are entering into strategic partnerships to further strengthen their positions in the global remittance sector



The global remittance market is expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years. To tap into the high-growth sector, UK-based firms are entering into collaborations to strengthen their position in the global market.

Paysend, a platform for card-to-card and international payments, partnered with Western Union in October 2023. This collaboration aims to make cross-border money transfers smoother and more efficient. With Paysend's integration into Western Union, users will have an improved experience when sending money through Western Union's digital solution, directly to Visa and Mastercard debit cards.

The two firms also launched a test program, allowing people to send money from the United States and the United Kingdom to Pakistan, as well as from the United Kingdom to Spain. Paysend plans to expand this service to more countries over the medium term. The firm, in September 2023, also partnered with Visa to launch remittance services in Mexico, where the market is growing at a rapid rate.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more UK-based fintech firms to enter into strategic partnerships, as they seek to tap into the growth opportunities in the global market. This will aid the competitive landscape and sector growth over the next three to four years.



Startups are entering the remittance industry to serve the African diaspora in the United Kingdom



An increasing number of firms are entering the remittance market, with the industry poised to grow steadily over the next five years. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024 in the United Kingdom.

FinREMIT, the Nigerian fintech firm based in the United Kingdom, announced the launch of its app in December 2023. With this, the firm is targeting the market share of the growing remittance corridor between the United Kingdom and Nigeria. The firm, notably, is backed by the UK government and aims to transform the process of sending money, particularly focusing on improving remittances for developing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The fast-growing competitive landscape is expected to drive innovation in the United Kingdom remittance market in 2024. This will subsequently aid the growth of the sector over the medium term.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in United Kingdom

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Share of Key Players in United Kingdom

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in United Kingdom

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in United Kingdom

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State / Region) in United Kingdom

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in United Kingdom

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in United Kingdom

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in United Kingdom

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State / Region to Country) in United Kingdom

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

