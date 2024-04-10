Berberine Supplement Market To Reach USD 1,845.4 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Substantial rise in chronic diseases to propel the demand for berberine supplements

There has been a notable increase in the demand for natural and alternative remedies, such as berberine supplements, to address chronic ailments like type-2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory disorders worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the worldwide prevalence of diabetes poses a significant health challenge, with 537 million adults aged 20 to 79 currently affected by diabetes. This substantial number emphasizes the global impact of diabetes on public health and healthcare systems. Besides, the projections indicate a persistent upward trajectory, with estimates suggesting that the total number of individuals living with diabetes will reach 643 million by 2030 and grow to 783 million by 2045.

The worldwide market for berberine supplements offers significant opportunities for product formulation and innovation advancement. Manufacturers can set themselves apart by introducing innovative formulations that enhance berberine supplements' effectiveness, absorption, and convenience. This innovation can take various forms, including developing new delivery methods such as capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid extracts. Manufacturers can gain a competitive edge by addressing consumer preferences, seizing the growing demand for top-quality berberine supplements, and investing in research and development geared toward product innovation. Through product innovation and formulation, companies can create distinctive offerings tailored to diverse consumer requirements, driving growth in the global market.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3xCZjpI

Segmentation Overview:

The berberine supplement market has been segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Capsules are projected to dominate in the forthcoming years

The market is segmented into capsules, tablets, liquid, and powder based on product type. Capsules are expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period owing to convenience in dosing and administration, allowing consumers to easily incorporate berberine into their daily routine.

Dietary supplements are the fast-growing supplements in the berberine supplement industry

The market is further segmented by application into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The dietary supplements segment is the fastest-growing, driven by factors such as reducing body weight, waist circumference, and visceral fat by enhancing metabolism, promoting fat oxidation, and inhibiting fat accumulation.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3VUX6jS

Berberine Supplement Market Report Highlights:

The berberine supplement market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032.

Consumer awareness for health and fitness is expected to drive market growth for the berberine supplement industry.

North America continues to dominate the global berberine supplement market. The region accounts for a substantial revenue share due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions.

Some prominent players in the berberine supplement market report include Nature's Way, Thorne Research, NOW Foods, Swanson Health Products, Gaia Herbs, Oregon's Wild Harvest, Himalaya Wellness, BioBotanical Research Inc., Pure Encapsulations, Integrative Therapeutics, NutraBio, Jarrow Formulas, Nature's Answer, Herb Pharm, Solaray.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4aShF4J

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Functional Drinks Market Size

Functional Food Ingredients Market Growth

Tiger Nuts Market Analysis

U.S. Beer & Cider Market Size

Oat Milk Market Size