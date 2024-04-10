Aminic Antioxidant Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report by Fact.MR reveals the global aminic antioxidant market is estimated at US$ 2.03 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.



Market growth is being driven by increasing awareness and recognition of the critical role antioxidants play in various industries. Aminic antioxidants, known for their effectiveness in preventing oxidative degradation, find extensive applications across sectors such as plastics, rubber, and lubricants. The demand for these antioxidants is driven by the expanding automotive and aerospace sectors, where they are crucial in enhancing the durability and performance of materials.

Aminic antioxidant producers in the United States are emphasizing cost-effective production methods and supply chain resilience, highlighting their commitment to navigating the competitive landscape and fostering sustained growth in the industry. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental regulations.

Aminic antioxidants contribute to prolonging the lifespan of materials and reducing overall environmental impact. As manufacturers continually focus on developing advanced formulations to meet evolving industry needs, the global aminic antioxidant market is poised for continued expansion in the foreseeable future.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3.1 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

“Market growth is on an upward trajectory as industries prioritize efficient antioxidants to enhance product durability and performance, in alignment with broader sustainability initiatives,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Key aminic antioxidant producers are Dorf Ketal, Yasho Industries, Songwon, Jiyi Chemical, and King Industries. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.

In 2022, SI Group disclosed plans to increase its production capacity for aminic antioxidants at the Rasal facility in India. The facility is projected to manufacture Ethanox 4757, a primary antioxidant comprising octylated-butylated diphenylamine, widely utilized in lubricants, greases, heat transfer fluids, and various applications.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aminic antioxidant market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (liquid, solid, powder), product type (diphenylamine, phenyl-alpha-naphthylamine, phenylene diamine), and application (rubber processing, plastic processing, food & feed additives, adhesives, fuel & lubricants), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Phenolic Antioxidant Market: The global phenolic antioxidant market size is calculated at US$ 4.64 billion for 2024 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 8.45 billion by 2034-end.

Lubricant Antioxidant Market: Worldwide demand for lubricant antioxidants is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach a market size of US$ 2.76 billion by 2033-end.

