Global Sulfone Polymers (PSU, PPSU & PESU) Industry Overview 2024: Owing to Unmatched Product Properties, Sulfone Polymers Demand to Reach 92K Metric Tons by 2029

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Sulfone Polymers market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029

Over the forecast period, as general economic conditions are expected to improve across major consuming regions, global market for sulfone polymers is anticipated to post a CAGR of 5.3% in volume and 6.2% in value terms between 2023 and 2029; and reach 92 thousand metric tons valued at US$1.9 billion by 2029. Future growth of sulfone polymers market is mainly driven by above-average growth in automotive, aerospace & military, and filtration membranes applications coupled with increasing demand in electrical & electronics and medical & healthcare applications.

Sulfone Polymers, also referred to as Polyarylsulfones, form a versatile group of aromatic amorphous thermoplastics, commercially available in three main types: Polysulfone (PSU), Polyethersulfone (PESU), and Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU). Renowned for their transparency, mechanical toughness, and rigidity, these polymers boast high glass transition temperatures and exceptional thermal-oxidative resistance. They exhibit notable resilience against hydrolysis and acidic assaults, alongside easy processability and remarkable stability, allowing for melt processing at temperatures reaching up to 400C.

Mega trends that will continue to drive sulfone polymer consumption include, but are not limited to, a sustained and increased penetration of sulfone polymers in aircraft and automobiles, supported by ongoing efforts in reducing weight to improve fuel efficiency and meet CO2 emission standards. Additionally, the rising demand for food and consumer items requiring higher temperature limits, as well as the continued utilization of sulfone polymers in membrane applications, contribute to sustained growth.

Moreover, insights from industry sources suggest that the ongoing trend of electronics miniaturization, which necessitates materials with elevated temperature requirements, further reinforces the demand for sulfone polymers.

