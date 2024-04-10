SOLSTORM Unveils Revolutionary Solana-based IDO Solution

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLSTORM, which has already been noted by major Tier 1 crypto media, such Cryptodaily and Coinmarketcap, introduces a next-generation platform for Solana-based Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs).





It is the first fully automated marketplace on Solana that aims to elevate token sales to a new level for both creators and investors. The platform has garnered significant attention and impressive investments. In a strategic funding round, SOLSTORM raised approximately $2.5 million, with a total interest valuation of $7 million. These figures have sparked great interest in SOLSTORM, prompting a closer examination of the project. The platform's first integration with the on-demand portal for PUNDU and DAO Maker tokens has been successfully launched, attracting over 30,000 daily users with a TVL of over $12 million.

SOLSTORM is a launchpad for DeFi, NFTs, and web3 applications built on Solana by a team of cybersecurity, cryptography, artificial intelligence, and software development professionals. The project aims to address current challenges in the blockchain world.

Fully automated IDO platform that allows projects to launch tokens on Solana. Through locking and burning mechanisms, the SOLSTORM platform enhances token sale security and provides investor protection. Additionally, the platform offers a sleek user interface, including on-chain analytics, which are among its key advantages.

SOLSTORM represents a flagship of innovation in the ever-evolving virtual realms of DeFi, NFTs, and web3. Built on the robust Solana blockchain platform, SOLSTORM is not just another launchpad; it is an entryway into the future of automotive innovation. Designed to attract the staggering 95% of the crypto community, this platform serves as a sanctuary for both experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts and novices alike.

Additionally, SOLSTORM is expanding its offerings to become a comprehensive platform that includes an exchange, bridge, and the creation of necessary tools for both investors and project teams using launchpads. This holistic strategy guarantees that SOLSTORM continues to lead the way in assisting projects from their initial stages to their advancement and success.

