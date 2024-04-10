RadNet to Make its Second Acquisition in Houston, Texas

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of six imaging centers in the greater Houston, Texas metropolitan area. This acquisition, which is anticipated to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2024, is RadNet’s second announced transaction in Houston, and upon closing, will bring the number of RadNet centers in this geography to 13. The previously announced acquisition of seven imaging centers from Houston Medical Imaging, LLC was completed on April 1st, 2024.



The six multimodality centers to be acquired offer a broad range of imaging services, including MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound and x-ray, and currently operate under the American Health Imaging brand. Shortly after the completion of the acquisition, we intend to transition the branding of these centers to Houston Medical Imaging. RadNet anticipates that the acquired centers will add over 100,000 procedures and $15 million of revenue on an annual basis.

RadNet’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Berger, MD explained, “We are excited to announce our second transaction in Houston, where RadNet can provide the patients and referring physicians of the greater Houston area increased access to high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Houston encompasses about 7.3 million people, making it the fourth most populous city and the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States. Houston presents an exciting opportunity for further growth, including de novo build-outs and potential health system partnerships, and we plan to introduce our AI and digital health solutions to the patient and referring communities in the near future.”

The asset acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com

Forward Looking Statements

