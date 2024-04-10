Fencing Market To Reach USD 48.4 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fencing is a structure made of materials like wood, metal, plastic, and cement, used outdoors for security purposes. These are used for various purposes like security, privacy, drawing property ownership, and aesthetics of any property including residential, industrial, and commercial.

Demand for personal security and safety majorly drives the global fencing market. With increasing security threats, residents, companies, and institutions are enhancing their households and business security. Rapid economic growth and rising industrial activities have fueled the demand for fencing products.

Segmentation Overview:

The fencing market has been segmented into fencing material, distribution channel, installation, application, and region. Based on fencing material, the fencing market segmentation includes metal, wood, plastic & composite, and concrete.

Metal fencing holds a substantial share of the fencing material segment of the market. Users prefer metal fencing because it is more durable and can last for around 20-30 years under all weather conditions. These fences offer more strength, are cost-effective, need minimal maintenance, and go with any property style, thus benefiting people looking for home aesthetic features along with security.

Fencing Market Report Highlights:

The fencing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

Evolving urban lifestyle and increasing income and disposable income result in increased spending on home beautification and upgrades. The young generation with high-income levels prefers innovative fencing products for their houses. With growing disposable incomes, many middle- and high-income groups prefer home fencing products.

Additionally, the growing real estate sector globally is contributing to the rise of fencing market. It has been observed in the United States that the demand for luxury housing and single-family home building has grown tremendously in the past few years. This has also resulted in the growing demand for various types of fencing, both for security as well as for adding to the aesthetics of the property. With the growing demand for landscaping and gardens around the home, buyers of residential properties are also demanding fences that can complement the houses and gardens of their properties, thus giving them a better look.

North America holds a significant share of the fencing market with the United States holding a substantial share in this region. The demand for single-family homes is steadily growing in the country, which is expected to drive the fencing market. In addition to security reasons, most American homes have huge gardens, lawns, and landscapes to add to their aesthetics, which is also the reason for having fencing around the property.

Some prominent players in the fencing market report include Long Fence Company Inc., Gregory Industries, The American Fence Company, Certain Teed, Bekaert, Ply Gem, Betafence, Ameristar Perimeter Security, Poly Vinyl Creations, Associated Materials LLC, and others.

Fencing Market Segmentation:

By Fencing Material: Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite, and Concrete

By Distribution Channel: Online and Retail

By Installation: Do-It-Yourself and Contractor

By Application: Residential, Agricultural, and Industrial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

