Makeup Tools Market to Reach $7.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Makeup Tools Market by Product Type (Brush, Eyelash Tools, Sponges & Puffs, and Others), Application (Personal and Professional), Price Point (Mass Market, Premium, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global makeup tools market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Makeup tools refer to a range of specialized instruments and accessories utilized in the application, blending, and removal of cosmetics to enhance or modify one's appearance. These tools are essential components within the beauty industry, facilitating precise and professional-grade makeup application techniques. Makeup tools encompass brushes, sponges, applicators, mirrors, tweezers, eyelash curlers, makeup palettes, and storage containers. They are designed to cater to diverse makeup needs, techniques, and preferences, serving as indispensable assets for both personal and professional use.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the makeup tools industry is majorly driven by the integration of technology into makeup tools, with features like LED lighting and smart functionalities enhancing user experience. Moreover, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials in makeup tools, reflecting consumers' increasing environmental consciousness. Personalization and customization are gaining traction, with brands offering options for engraving and interchangeable components.

Furthermore, inclusivity in shade ranges and the popularity of multifunctional tools are indicative of the market's evolving dynamics. Innovations in application techniques, influenced by social media platforms and beauty influencers, further contribute to the growing makeup tools market.

Report coverage & details:

The brush segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the brush segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the makeup tools market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that makeup brushes are indispensable tools used in the application of various cosmetics, providing precision, control, and blending capabilities that other tools may not offer. In addition, they are versatile, catering to different makeup techniques and preferences, offering users a wide range of options tailored to their specific needs. Moreover, makeup brushes are durable and reusable, providing long-term value compared to disposable tools like sponges or applicators.

Furthermore, ongoing innovations in brush technology, such as the development of synthetic fibers and ergonomic designs, contribute to the segment's dominance. The combination of functionality, versatility, durability, and innovation makes the brush segment the preferred choice for consumers, driving its share in the makeup tools market.

The professional segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the professional segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourth of the makeup tools market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that professional makeup artists demand high-quality tools that offer superior performance, precision, and durability to achieve flawless makeup looks to their clients. This demand for professional-grade products drives the growth of the professional segment, as manufacturers cater to the specific needs and standards of professionals in the beauty industry.

Moreover, professional makeup artists serve as influencers and trendsetters within the beauty community, influencing consumer preferences and purchasing decisions. The endorsement of specific makeup tools and brands enhances the credibility and desirability of products within the professional segment, further driving the market share. In addition, the professional segment benefits from a wide range of specialized and customized tools tailored to the unique requirements of makeup artists. These tools include brushes with specific shapes and materials for different makeup techniques as well as professional-quality palettes, cases, and organizers for on-the-job convenience.

The mass market segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on price point, the mass market segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the makeup tools market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Accessibility and affordability are paramount factors driving the dominance of this segment. Makeup tools within the mass market segment are priced competitively, making them accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers with varying budgets. This affordability resonates strongly with the mass market demographic, where individuals prioritize obtaining value for their money and seek cost-effective solutions for their makeup needs.

Furthermore, the widespread availability of products significantly contributes to the mass market segment's supremacy. These makeup tools are distributed through diverse retail channels, including drugstores, supermarkets, online platforms, and specialty beauty outlets. This broad accessibility ensures that consumers can readily acquire these items, regardless of their preferred shopping venues or geographic location. Moreover, the mass market segment boasts a comprehensive array of offerings tailored to accommodate the diverse needs and preferences of various consumer demographics.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the makeup tools market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest growing economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These countries have vibrant beauty and cosmetics industries with a strong emphasis on innovation, product development, and manufacturing capabilities.

Many leading makeup tools brands originate from the Asia-Pacific, leveraging their expertise, heritage, and access to local markets to dominate the global makeup tools market. In addition, Asia-Pacific has a large and rapidly growing population, including a rising middle class with increasing disposable income. Consequently, there is a growing demand for cosmetics and beauty products, including makeup tools, driven by consumer preferences for self-expression, grooming, and personal care.

Leading Market Players

L'Oréal Group

Estée Lauder Companies

Shiseido Company

Coty Inc

Real Techniques

Sigma Beauty

Morphe

E.l.f. Cosmetics

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

