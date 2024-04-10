Company announcement no 5-2024

Søborg, April 10, 2024

Notice to extraordinary general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) of an extraordinary general meeting, which is scheduled for April 25, 2024, at 15:00, at Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg.

According to the annual report for 2023 published on February 9, 2023, Konsolidator could be required to raise capital for strategic opportunities. The needed authorization to the Board of Directors, to increase the capital without pre-emptive rights, was not included on the agenda of the annual general meeting. Because of this, the Board of Directors proposes that the extraordinary general meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with a nominal value of up to DKK 240,000 without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders. Please see the notice for the full proposal.

Shareholders not able to attend the general meeting will be able to follow the live webcast of the general meeting by a link, which will be available from April 23, 2024 on the Konsolidator investor site.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting.

Notice to extraordinary general meeting 2024 / Indkaldelse til ekstraordinær generalforsamling 2024

Ordering of admission card / Bestilling af adgangskort

Proxy and postal vote form / Fuldmagt og brevstemme





Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL





