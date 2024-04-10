US Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment and Growth Opportunities: Traditional Defense Firms Remain Leaders Despite the Adoption of Commercial IT

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) contracting information for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and services. The analyst has segmented contracting data by military department and overall leading firms. The data and insights provided pertain to calendar year 2023 DoD contracting information.



C4ISR contracts reflect the DoD's aim to sustain equipment; modernize networks; and develop faster and more accurate situational awareness, decision-making, and collaboration to deter potential adversaries.



Contract award data is an estimate drawn from DoD published information and does not include classified information. Contracts are awarded by a variety of organizations within each of the military departments. Segmentation and contracting estimates are made at the analyst's discretion.



The industry is mature and stable. The analysis expands on leading DoD C4ISR contractors and technology areas of interest to understand the current state of the DoD C4ISR competitive environment and point out high spending areas and participation opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Definitions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Contract Priorities

Contracts by Department

Contracts by Segment

Contracts by Category

Contracts by Type

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Top 10 Contractors Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors Top 10 Army Contractors Top 10 Joint Service Contractors Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors Top 10 C2 Contractors Top 10 Communications Contractors Top 10 Computer Contractors Top 10 Intelligence Contractors Top 10 Surveillance & Reconnaissance Contractors Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors Top 10 EW Contractors

Technology Area Leaders

Other Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - C4ISR Research

Growth Opportunity 2 - C4ISR Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3 - C4ISR Services

Conclusions and Future Outlook

