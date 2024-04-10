Global Electric Tractor Market Report 2024, by Propulsion (Battery, Hybrid & Hydrogen), Capacity, Chemistry (LFP & NMC), Hybrid Tractor, Function (Agriculture, Utility & Industrial) and Region

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Tractor Market by Propulsion (Battery, Hybrid & Hydrogen), Capacity (<50, 51-100 & >100kWh), Chemistry (LFP & NMC), Hybrid Tractor (<50, 51-100 & >100HP), Function (Agriculture, Utility & Industrial) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric tractor market is estimated to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.3%. The increasing demand for precision agriculture, stringent emission norms and regulations, development in battery technology, and customized electric tractors used in greenhouses, vineyards, & dairy applications will drive the electric tractors market in coming years. In addition, OEMs are showcasing their prototypes for hybrid, hydrogen, and electric tractors, creating a lucrative environment for the widespread adoption of electric tractors globally.







The 51-100 HP hybrid electric tractor segment would be the fastest-growing market.

Hybrid tractors with 51-100 HP power output have a wide range of offerings, efficiency, and versatility, which makes them ideal for small to medium-sized farms and diverse agricultural tasks. These hybrids integrate diesel engines with electric power systems, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining performance. Hybrid tractors are commonly used in the Americas and Europe to cater to mixed farming and livestock operations, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. Mixed farming involves various tasks such as fieldwork, planting, harvesting, and livestock management, where 51-100 HP hybrid tractors offer the versatility needed to perform these tasks efficiently, making them ideal for mixed farming operations where flexibility is essential.



Mixed farming is widespread in North America, particularly in regions with a temperate climate conducive to crop cultivation and livestock grazing. States like Lowa, Nebraska, & Kansas, known for their corn and soybean production alongside beef and dairy farming, are prime markets for 51-100 HP hybrid tractors. Also, some European countries, like France, Germany, and the UK, have a long history of mixed farming practices. Europe also has some major vital players who are into manufacturing hybrid tractors named Landini, AUGA, Steyr, Antonio Carraro, HAV, and International Tractors Limited, who are continuously innovating and introducing advanced hybrid tractors tailored to the needs of European farmers.



Moreover, advancements in battery technology and electric drivetrain systems drive the growth of hybrid electric tractors in this segment. These examples showcase the growing interest and investment in hybrid electric tractor technology, paving the way for a more sustainable future in agriculture.

< 50 kWh battery capacity segment holds the second largest market in the electric tractor market.

Electric tractors with battery capacities below 50 kWh are often designed for light to moderate-duty applications, such as landscaping, small-scale farming, and specialty crop production. These tractors are typically used on smaller farms, orchards, vineyards, and urban agriculture settings where compact size and maneuverability are prioritized. While they have limited range and power compared to larger models, they offer agility and ease of use. Furthermore, electric tractors in this battery capacity range often come at a lower price, making them more accessible to small-scale farmers.



India, China, and the US hold smaller farming lands, which have a significant demand for compact and affordable agricultural machinery tailored to the needs of small-scale farmers. < 50 kWh electric tractors offer an ideal solution, providing maneuverability and lower upfront costs compared to larger models, thus aligning well with the scale and requirements of smallholder operations. OEMS from this region have launched some electric tractor models. For instance, Escot Kubota launched FT25G, a 25 HP electric tractor for small farms, in August 2020. Solectrac e25G Gear, a 25HP electric tractor, offers versatility and eco-friendliness at an accessible price point and power.



The infrastructure for fast-charging high-capacity batteries in rural areas, where these tractors are primarily used, still needs to be improved. Smaller batteries can be charged using existing infrastructure, making them a more feasible option in the current landscape. Hence, the < 51 kWh battery capacity segment in electric tractors will rapidly expand due to its optimal power range, technological advancements, and supportive regulatory environment.



Asia Pacific is the second largest electric tractor market globally.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a significant driver of the electric tractor market, fueled by several factors. Firstly, the region's rapidly expanding agricultural sector, particularly in countries like India and China, presents a substantial market opportunity for electric tractors. Moreover, government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions are providing a significant impetus to the electric tractor market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries like India and China will start giving subsidies, incentives, and tax breaks in coming years to encourage the electric tractors.



China has also witnessed a surge in electric tractor production, with several domestic manufacturers entering the market. Companies like YTO Group and Foton Lovol are developing and launching new electric tractor models. Some recent developments in the Asia Pacific region for electric and hydrogen tractors showcase the exploration of hydrogen fuel cell technology from key players in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the primary industry players from the Asia-Pacific region include Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd, YTO Group, Kubota Corporation, TAFE, ITL, Sonalika, HAV, and AutoNXT Automation Pvt Ltd. Overall, the Asia-Pacific region presents a promising future for the electric tractor market due to a combination of growing demand, supportive government policies and increasing awareness of sustainable practices. However, overcoming challenges like affordability and infrastructure development will be vital for widespread adoption in the region.



The report provides insights on the following :

Analysis of key drivers (Government stringent emission norms and regulations, and Incentives on EV tractors and finance credits), restraints (Technological and operational challenges), opportunities (Emergence of hydrogen fuel-powered electric tractors, integration of OEMs with battery manufacturers, and use of electric tractors in the greenhouse), and challenges (High cost of electric tractors) influencing the growth of the electric tractor market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new products launched in the electric tractor market.

Market Development: Comprehensive market information - the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electric tractor market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Kubota Corporation, Solectrac, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industries and Escorts Kubota among others in the electric tractor market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Electric Tractor Market -Advancements in Battery Technology to Drive Market

Electric Tractor Market, by Propulsion - Battery Electric Segment to Acquire Maximum Market Share in 2030

Electric Tractor Market, by Battery Capacity - 51-100 kWh to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Electric Tractor Market, by Battery Chemistry -Lithium Iron Phosphate to Surpass Other Segments During Forecast Period

Electric Tractor Market, by Function - Agriculture & Forestry to Secure Leading Market Position During Forecast Period

Hybrid Electric Tractor Market, by Power Output - 51-100 Hp to Hold Largest Market Share in 2030

Electric Tractor Market, by Region -Europe to be Largest Market for Electric Tractors During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Emission Norms and Regulations

Incentives on Electric Tractors and Finance Credits

Restraints

Technological and Operational Issues

Opportunities

Emergence of Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Electric Tractors

Integration of OEMs with Battery Manufacturers

Use of Electric Tractors in Greenhouse

Challenges

High Cost of Electric Tractors

Case Study Analysis

Solectrac's Solutions for Mushroom Farms

Electric Tractors for Sustainable Agricultural Practice by Agrimacs Inc.

California Government Focuses on Farms to Go Green with Zero Emissions

Monarch Tractors Saves USD?2,600 Per Year for Wente Vineyards

Pacific Northwest Electric Tractor Barriers Study

Challenges Related to Automation and Electrification of Tractors Addressed by Dr. Jianfeng Zhou

Technology Analysis

Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Driving

Precision Agriculture

Telematics and Remote Monitoring

Future Battery Chemistry

H2Ice as Fuel

Battery Swapping Technology

Companies Profiled

Kubota

Solectrac

AGCO

CNH

Escorts Kubota

Monarch Tractor

Deere & Company

Yanmar Holdings

Cellestial E-Mobility

International Tractors

Proxecto

Autonxt Automation

Rigitrac Traktorenbau

Sabi Agri

Argo Tractors

Foton Lovol

Tractors and Farm Equipment

Vst Tractors

Motivo Engineering

Tadus

ZY Elektrik Tractor

Auga

Ztractor

Amos Power

