Smart Parking Solutions Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 39.2 Billion at a CAGR of 20% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous smart city initiatives across the world are set to push the global smart parking solution market from a value of US$ 6.3 billion in 2024 to US$ 39.2 billion by the end of 2034. According to this revised study by Fact.MR, the market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 20% between 2024 and 2034.

Technological advancements such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and smart sensors are set to boost the smart parking solution market growth during the next 10 years. The infrastructure development projects and growing traffic congestion are also boosting the demand for smart parking solutions.

Constantly increasing automobile ownership, particularly in urban cities, is contributing to the high need for advanced parking solutions. During the peak hours finding parking becomes more difficult, smart parking solutions helps to mitigate such issues in just one click. Smart parking software offers real time information to drivers as well as they can easily book parking slot in just a click.

Smart parking solutions are widely popular in North American and European countries. The rising awareness and presence of tech savvy consumers is mainly driving sales of smart parking solutions in these regions. The migration of people towards urban cities is set to boost the deployment of smart parking solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for smart parking solutions is forecasted to evolve at a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market for smart parking solutions is calculated at US$ 700 million for 2024.

Sales of smart parking solutions in Japan are projected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2034.

Smart parking software is estimated to hold 60% of the global market share in 2024.

“Mobile app smart parking solutions gaining popularity due to their easy-to-use characteristic,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The smart parking market is characterized by the presence of leading companies and start-ups. Key market players are focused on boosting their market position through mergers, collaborations, and global expansions. Start-ups are concentrating on the production of parking solutions with advanced features. This tactic is expected to attract a wider consumer base and boost their profit shares.

Some of the new companies in the smart parking solution market include Parkwise, PayBySky, Stanley Robotics, Smart Parking, and Cleverciti Systems.

Key Companies Profiled

Amco S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Altiux Innovations

Deteq Solutions

Flowbird

Swarco AG

Urbiotica, S.L.

Meter Feeder, Inc.

ParkJockey

ParkMe Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

SpotHero, Inc.

Mindteck

ParkHelp Technologies

Regional Analysis

Smart parking providers are poised to find abundant opportunities across North American countries in the foreseeable future. Projections indicate that the North American market is anticipated to surge to a value of US$ 9.5 billion by the year 2034.



The sales of smart parking solutions in the United States are propelled by several factors, including the robust automotive industry, escalating demand for automotive sensors, and growing investments in infrastructure development. Additionally, the presence of diverse technology firms, favorable government policies, and financial backing for startups through subsidies are anticipated to render the United States a lucrative market for smart parking solution providers.

Moreover, the escalating traffic congestion in metropolises like New York and Los Angeles, alongside a heightened awareness of contemporary traffic control and parking solutions, is fueling the expansion of the smart parking solution market in the United States.

