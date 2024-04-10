Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a company update at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Thursday April 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 543-5470

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.