Udlodning af acontoudbytte for første kvartal 2024

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for første kvartal 2024.
De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.
|ISIN
|Andelsklasse/afdeling
|DKK pr. bevis
|DK0060804136
|European CLO Investment Grade DKK
|14 DKK
|DK0060804052
|European CLO Opportunity DKK
|22 DKK
Tidsplan
25.04.2024 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
29.04.2024 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto
Fonde
DK0060804052 – ACCUCLO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity DKK
DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK
Kontaktperson
Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com