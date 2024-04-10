Udlodning af acontoudbytte for første kvartal 2024

| Source: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for første kvartal 2024.

De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.

ISINAndelsklasse/afdelingDKK pr. bevis
DK0060804136European CLO Investment Grade DKK14 DKK
DK0060804052European CLO Opportunity DKK22 DKK

Tidsplan
25.04.2024 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
29.04.2024 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto

Fonde
DK0060804052 – ACCUCLO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity DKK
DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK

Kontaktperson
Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com