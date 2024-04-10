April 10, 2024

BioPorto A/S Appoints Chief Legal Officer

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, April 10, 2024, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today the appointment of Gry Louise Husby Larsen as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer (CLO), and member of the Executive Management team as of April 15, 2024.

Gry Louise Husby Larsen has been employed as General Counsel at BioPorto from 2011 leading the Company’s corporate legal activities within compliance, fundraising, IPR, contracts, HR and ESG ect. In the period from 2019 to 2024, Gry Louise Husby Larsen acted as external General Counsel for BioPorto while also serving as part time General Counsel for FluoGuide A/S, Algiecel A/S and Unibio A/S.

Gry Louise Husby Larsen holds a Master of Law from University of Copenhagen and was an Attorney-at-law at Knop & Co. Law Firm until 2011.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto says: “I am very pleased to welcome Gry to the Executive Management team of BioPorto. Gry brings very extensive legal and commercial experience from the Biotech industry in general and BioPorto in particular having spent most of her career designing and executing legal strategies in the sector. She will be an important asset going forward in our focused efforts of growing and developing our business via new strategic partnerships and clearance processes.”

To further strengthen the leadership of BioPorto, the company expects to announce the appointment of a US CEO for BioPorto’s subsidiary BioPorto Inc. and a group CFO later this quarter.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

