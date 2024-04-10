Sustainability Practices and Growth Opportunities in the Human and Animal Nutrition Industry: Focus on Food Waste Reduction Solutions and Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability Practices and Growth Opportunities in the Human and Animal Nutrition Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With sustainability in the food and beverage industry drawing attention on global platforms, such as the COP28 UAE Declaration, stakeholders seek to transform their food systems. Sustainability will gain momentum in the nutrition industry because of the growing manufacturer and consumer awareness about the environment and government initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint.



Ingredient manufacturers intend to source sustainable raw materials and adopt energy-efficient production processes that consume less water. These companies will support and incentivize regenerative agricultural practices. They also plan to use renewable energy sources to run their business operations; thus, reducing their carbon footprints.



Downstream companies' demand for sustainable products and processes to meet their carbon emission targets under the Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) category will push nutrition companies to follow sustainable practices and offer products with reduced carbon footprints.



Europe leads the world toward a sustainable future. It has introduced various strategic initiatives, such as the Green Deal and single-use plastic legislation. These initiatives will accelerate sustainability practices' implementation in the nutrition industry.



Companies will promote carbon-neutral supply chains by integrating technology, implementing eco-friendly packaging, and educating their customers on sustainable choices to meet their UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).



Food waste management will remain a key point in the nutrition industry's agenda. This is due to the limited options available for tackling emissions from food wastage. Companies will leverage technology to reduce food loss at various stages in the supply chain.



Investments in start-ups researching and innovating sustainable alternatives will gain traction, such as proteins and feed ingredients to improve feed efficiency.



The nutrition industry's hurdles to sustainability include the high cost and low return on investment of implementation; the lack of uniform standards and regulations, universal measuring and reporting tools, and methods to quantify sustainability efforts' impact; and the poor visibility around sustainable practices' adoption in contract manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

6P Framework for the Future of the Sustainability and Circular Economy: More with Less

Key Findings

Key Competitors

What is Sustainability?

GHG Protocol: Overview

The Need for Sustainability in the Nutrition Industry

Top Trends Spotlight

Top Trend Analysis: Human Nutrition

Top Trend Analysis: Animal Nutrition

Key Challenges in Achieving Sustainability

Key Factors Contributing to the Adoption of Sustainable Practices

Sustainability Benchmarking: Key Participants

Climate and Environmental

Climate and Environmental Change: What Are the Value Chain Participants Doing?

Competitive Benchmarking: Climate Initiative Mapping

Competitive Benchmarking: Climate Initiative Mapping, Use Cases

Case Study: Top 4 Climate Initiatives by ADM

Consumer Demand

Consumer Demand: Overview

Changing Consumer Demand: What are the Value Chain Participants Doing?

Competitive Benchmarking: Mapping Product/Solution Offerings

Alternative Proteins

Alternative Protein Ingredients: Key Start-ups

Regulatory Requirements

Regulatory Requirements: What are the Value Chain Participants Doing?

Global Sustainability/ESG Reporting Frameworks

Global Sustainability Policies

Government Initiatives to Boost Sustainable Practices

Competitive Benchmarking: SDG Mapping and ESG Compliance

Technological Advancements

Technological Advancements Enabling Sustainability in Nutrition

Competitive Benchmarking: Mapping Technology Initiatives

Business Incentives

Business Incentives to Boost Sustainable Business Practices: What are the Value Chain Participants Doing?

Sustainable Practices to Build a Brand Image and Enhance Reputation

Funding Ecosystem

Examples of Business Incentives

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Food Waste Reduction Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

