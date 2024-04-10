|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|04/15/2024
|04/15/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,796
|7,330
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.600
|/
|8.280
|101.330
|/
|6.820
|Total Number of Bids Received
|28
|38
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,276
|7,930
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|33
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|33
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.600
|/
|8.280
|101.330
|/
|6.820
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.690
|/
|8.240
|101.720
|/
|6.770
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.600
|/
|8.280
|101.330
|/
|6.820
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.623
|/
|8.270
|101.453
|/
|6.810
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.690
|/
|8.240
|101.720
|/
|6.770
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.451
|/
|8.350
|101.150
|/
|6.840
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.597
|/
|8.280
|101.434
|/
|6.810
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.39
|1.08
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management