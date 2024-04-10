Mattr Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Results Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 9:00AM ET

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 after the market closes for trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 9:00am ET. Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr.com or use the following link https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations for further details.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

