Excision BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious latent viral infectious diseases, today announced presentation of six abstracts at the ASGCT 2024 Annual Meeting, which is being held from May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The presentations are related to new data for the Company’s emerging preclinical programs for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis) and hepatitis B virus (HBV), as well as an overview of a next generation AAV delivery vector. In addition, there will be an update on the Company’s first-in-human study of EBT-101.

Presentation details: Oral Presentations

Title: Non-Viral Gene Editing with Dual Guide RNAs for Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

Excision Program: HBV

Session Type: Oral presentation

Session Title: Gene Disruption and Excision

Abstract: 153

Presenter: Ryo Takeuchi, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location: Ballroom 3

Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 2:21 to 2:38 pm (EST)

Title: Selecting highly conserved and specific guide RNAs for CRISPR/CasX-mediated gene editing of the HSV-1 genome

Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis

Session Type: Oral presentation

Session Title: On- and Off-target Method Development

Abstract: 256

Presenter: Meltem Isik, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location: Ballroom 3

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 2:00 to 2:15 pm (EST)

Title: EBT-101: First-in-human clinical trial of systemic CRISPR-CA9 multiplex targeting of Latent HIV

Excision Program: HIV

Session Type: Oral presentation

Location: Ballroom 2

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 9:18 AM to 9:44 AM (EST)

Presentation details: Poster Presentations

Title: CRISPR/CasX-Mediated Gene Editing as a Therapeutic Approach for HSV-1 Keratitis

Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Title: Gene Disruption and Excision

Abstract: 1188

Presenter: Guoxiang Ruan, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)

Title: Develop Next Generation All-in-One AAV Vectors for CRISPR/Cas Gene Editing with Paired Guide RNAs

Excision Program: Next Generation Vectors

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Title: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Abstract: 966

Presenter: Wenwen Huo, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)

Title: CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing for herpes simplex virus reduces viral reactivation in a latent rabbit keratitis model

Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Title: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases

Abstract: 1633

Presenter: Nadia Amrani, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)

