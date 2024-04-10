Dayforce to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 1st and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2024 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

Dayforce will release first quarter 2024 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The company will host a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2024 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. A recording of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Ossip, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, or other members of Dayforce management will participate at the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The Jefferies Software Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Newport Coast, California on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The BMO Virtual Software Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Mizuho Technology Conference at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Dayforce Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dayforce

