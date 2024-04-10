Spryker Appoints New Global Chief Revenue Officer

BERLIN and NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker , the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, today announced that Dustin Deno will join the Spryker executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dustin’s strong background in digital commerce sales, US-based network, and focus on artificial intelligence (AI) will enable Spryker to take value based sales execution to the next level.



“I’m proud to announce that I’m joining the Spryker Herd and I’m excited to continue to build on Spryker’s global ecosystem and partner-first go to market approach. Working closely with our solutions and technology partners, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), strengthens our ability to offer enterprises the edge they need to stay agile and ahead,” said Dustin Deno, CRO at Spryker. “The next five years are going to change more in sales than they have in the last ten. New capabilities, such as AI, present a unique opportunity for sales people to be more relevant than ever before by solving customer problems faster and enabling them to unlock true business value, all at scale. How well we experiment and adapt will determine our success.”

Dustin brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise sales with previous positions at Salesforce, Showpad, and Affinity.co. Dustin also advises a number of organizations whose focus areas are adjacent to Spryker including Sales Assembly, Amper Technologies Inc., and Copilot, bringing knowledge and perspectives from the sales, manufacturing, and AI fields, respectively. Dustin will be focused on operationalizing the sales process so it can continue to scale, enabling ecosystem led-growth, transforming the organization to a value realization based approach, and driving direct revenue in North America and other core regions.

“We are thrilled to have Dustin join the Spryker leadership team. His innovative mindset and active pulse on new ways to approach business and leverage our global partner ecosystem will propel our sales execution to the next level, drive more value for our customers, and expand our footprint in North America,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “As we continue to expand globally, enterprises will continue to face volatility in all markets and it's our aim to provide the technology and ecosystem support to ensure our customers can meet their business goals efficiently.”

This is the latest in a series of additions the Spryker leadership team has made to support its expansion in North America. Spryker recently appointed Anton van Deth as Chief Marketing Officer. He is focused on transforming marketing from a communications function to a revenue and decision engine. Spryker’s product vision and execution is led by Elena Leonova as the SVP of Product. Her team recently announced product updates that are the latest in Spryker’s commitment to enabling business efficiency and sophisticated digital innovation for global enterprise customers. Charla Session-Reed is the Vice President of Global Partner Marketing and is implementing a partner-first go-to-market marketing strategy to develop an even stronger and more impactful customer-centric and integrated ecosystem. Spryker’s new VP Global Product Marketing, Angela Morel Troccoli, is also based in the US and is focused on establishing Spryker as the undisputed category leader while driving pipeline acceleration.

Spryker’s global footprint is continuing to grow rapidly. With recent customer wins and a fast expanding partner ecosystem, Spryker is positioned to enable global customers to launch projects faster, differentiate, and achieve their business objectives efficiently. Recent additions to the Spryker partner ecosystem in the US include Stripe , Bloomreach , and Vertex . From a US customer perspective, Spryker will be working with SDVerse, a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software founded by General Motors, global automotive supplier Magna, and leading technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited. Two of Spryker’s global manufacturing customers, PFERD and Meusburger , also recently launched global commerce platforms that increased revenue, improved customer experience, and reduced manual processes.