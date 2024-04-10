OpsMx to Speak on Ensuring End-to-End Application Security at Open Source Summit North America

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the secure software delivery company, today announced that OpsMX CTO Gopinath Rebala and Senior Software Engineer Ashmita will be presenting “Using CD Events to Capture End-to-End Application Security Posture” at Open Source Summit North America , taking place April 16-18, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. Open Source Summit is the premier event for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders who want to further open source innovation through collaboration and sharing information. Linux creator Linus Torvalds will deliver a keynote address at the event. The OpsMx presentation will take place Wednesday, April 17, at 3:15 p.m.

CD Events offer a dynamic, standardized approach to assessing security across the application delivery pipeline: Source, Build, Artifact, Store, and Deployment. OpsMX’s Gopinath Rebala and Ashmita will explore how CD Events correlation in Jenkins, Spinnaker, and Argo provides an end-to-end security view with vulnerability assessment, enabling rapid flaw detection for immediate remediation, reducing the chance of issues reaching production, and ensuring regulatory compliance – all without altering existing delivery pipelines.

CD Events is a key part of OpsMx’s “Open CD” architecture. OpsMx is the only vendor offering customers support for their choice of Linux Foundation open source CD projects – Argo, Flux, or Spinnaker. OpsMx Deploy Shield then extends the capabilities of open source CI/CD tools with application security posture management, security enforcement, and automated compliance without writing new code or scripts. OpsMx representatives will be available for customer meetings and consultations as part of the event.

Event Summary

What: Open Source Summit North America

When: April 16-18 2024

Where: Seattle, Wash., USA

OpsMX Presentation: “Using CD Events to Capture End-to-End Application Security Posture”

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 3:15 p.m.

Register: Visit the conference website

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company’s 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.