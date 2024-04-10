PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Launches Ransom, New True Crime Podcast From KSL Podcasts, Producers of COLD

Expanding Slate of Scripted Shows Made for TV/Film in Multiyear Partnership

Ransom is the 6th Podcast with Derivative IP Participation to Debut on PodcastOne in the Last 12 Months

Season One of KSL’s COLD Has a 5-Star Rating and Over 45 Million Downloads

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), which owns ~73% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights to the top true crime podcast producer, KSL Podcasts new podcast, Ransom: Position of Trust which will debut May 15, 2024 wherever podcasts are heard. KSL Podcasts is the producer behind hit top true crime podcasts COLD and The Letter.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome the KSL Podcasts team behind Ransom. The dedication they’ve shown in sharing this quintessential example of first-rate investigative storytelling will resonate with audiences and with advertisers. The strength of Ransom furthers our momentum and commitment in developing original IP for television and film production,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Hosted by Edward R. Murrow Award and Emmy winning journalist Art Rascon, Ransom: Position of Trust is the true story of 12-year-old McKay Everett who disappeared from his Texas home in late summer of 1995. His parents returned from a meeting to find the back door ajar and the telephone ringing. On the line, a woman with a raspy voice demanded $500,000. Over the next week, the FBI played a game of cat-and-mouse with the kidnappers, who used inside information to stay one step ahead of the investigation. Ultimately the FBI uncovered a series of crimes starting long before McKay was abducted and revealed that McKay was kidnapped and betrayed by someone he trusted – a pillar in the community. Ransom: Position of Trust is a story of greed and betrayal and how one’s outward appearance can be dangerously deceiving.

"Ransom is a thought-provoking examination of the automatic trust we sometimes place in those in power,” said Sheryl Worsley, Vice President, KSL Podcasts. “I am incredibly proud of the Ransom team for their in-depth account of what happened to MacKay Everett. Our hope is that this podcast will not only honor MacKay's memory but also bring about positive change."

KSL Podcasts is represented by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media, who is also an executive producer on the show.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture and including shows such as The Opportunist, Vigilante, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, Varnamtown, Trust Me, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, Lost In Panama, Was I In a Cult, The Adam Carolla Podcast, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About KSL Podcasts

With over ninety-five million downloads, KSL Podcasts produces chart topping podcasts including COLD, The Letter and Hope in Darkness. KSL Podcasts is owned and operated by Bonneville International Corporation. Bonneville International is an integrated media and marketing solutions company dedicated to building up, connecting, informing and celebrating families and communities. Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit www.bonneville.com .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the spin-out of LiveOne’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne and/or its other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Special Financial Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

