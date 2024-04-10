Dalrada Financial Corporation Files Patent Application for Proprietary Technology that Creates Carbon Utility Tokens

Company stakes its claim in the carbon market with unique software and hardware system that creates a solution for generating, validating, and trading carbon tokens.

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada,” “the Company”), announced today that it had filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a unique system and method for mining carbon utility tokens.

The announcement of the application (no. 63/567,852), comes on the heels of the Company’s exciting news that it had created a data mining tool specifically for the carbon market that would work with next-generation climate and clean energy technology like heat pumps, as well as certain legacy machinery.

Additionally, filing the provisional patent application further protects Dalrada’s interests within a booming carbon credit market currently worth approximately $100 billion.

“We’re very excited about this patent application and what it means for us,” said Dalrada CEO, Brian Bonar. “The opportunity to eventually join existing voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) and compliance carbon markets (CCMs), including California’s Cap-and-Trade Program, while potentially creating an entirely new market, proves viability and brings long-term value to the Company,” Bonar added.

The innovative software and hardware system itself delivers a fully-transparent process that analyzes real-time energy use as well as historical data from consumers and energy providers alike. To further ensure legitimacy, the validity and value of each carbon utility token is authenticated through robust third-party oversight.

Today’s announcement represents one of a handful of patent applications featuring technologies and methods related to carbon markets and carbon mitigation efforts, which also include:

The methods and processes for implementing green energy solutions (provisional application no. 63/521,016).



Processes and methods to produce predictive carbon sequestration maps and accompanying carbon credits (provisional application no. 63/545,136).



The carbon-specific patent applications aren’t the first or the last for Dalrada, nor are they the only type the Company focuses on. “In response to shareholder inquiries, we’re proud of our track record of innovation and protecting our ideas through the filing of many patents and patent applications in order to protect our intellectual property. We’ll continue to take the necessary steps to safeguard them,” according to Bonar.

