Blender Bites to Attend TED2024 as InKind Smoothie Bar Partner

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce its participation as the InKind Smoothie Bar Partner at the upcoming TED2024. This prestigious event can significantly enhance the visibility and reach of the Blender Bites brand and its innovative products, offering unparalleled exposure at one of the most influential gatherings on the global stage.



At TED2024, celebrated under the theme “The Brave and The Brilliant”, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the convenience and nutritional benefits of Blender Bites’ 1 Step Smoothies, available throughout the five-day event from April 15-19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This year marks TED’s 40th anniversary, and the conference is poised to be a confluence of ideas and innovation. With a diverse group of over 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries, including notable representation where 1 in 5 are CEOs and 2 in 5 hold senior leadership roles, TED2024 aims to gather industry leaders across 30 sectors such as Technology, Education, Science, Medicine, Media, and Nonprofit. Major sponsors, including The Bezos Earth Fund and Air Canada, contribute significantly to the event’s scope and impact, enhancing the platform for sharing groundbreaking ideas and fostering global connections.

This unique assembly is dedicated to TED’s global mission of sharing meaningful new ideas with the power to inspire change. The conference encourages broad thinking, unexpected connections, and thought-provoking conversations that lead to meaningful learning and impactful change. It serves as a celebration of creativity, ingenuity, courage, wisdom, and generosity, showcasing important research and ideas from all disciplines and exploring how they interconnect.

“We are thrilled to partner with TED2024 and contribute to an event that has been at the forefront of sharing transformative ideas,” said Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO and Founder. “This partnership represents a remarkable opportunity for Blender Bites to showcase our commitment to health, wellness, and sustainable living to a global audience of thought leaders and innovators. We believe that the exposure gained at such a prestigious and well-attended event will significantly contribute to our mission of making nutritious, plant-based eating convenient and accessible to people everywhere. It's a privilege to align our brand with TED’s visionary community and to play a part in the dialogue about shaping a healthier, more sustainable future.”

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the ability of the Company’s participation in TED2024 to significantly enhance the visibility and reach of the Blender Bites brand and its products. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.