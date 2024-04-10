Haivision Unveils Haivision Hub 360, a Cloud-Based Master Control Solution that Streamlines Live Production Workflows

MONTREAL, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of Haivision Hub 360, a cloud-based master control solution for central management and remote control of fixed line and mobile contribution devices and workflows.



With the launch of Haivision Hub 360, broadcasters can now centrally build and manage contribution workflows for multiple, geographically distributed live productions, making it faster and easier than ever to deliver great event coverage, from anywhere. Hub 360 pairs with Haivision mobile video transmitters, Makito video encoders, MoJoPro mobile camera applications, and StreamHub receivers to establish and monitor live contribution feeds from the field to production resources over cellular networks, the internet, and the cloud.

“The industry is demanding greater operational and economic efficiencies at all levels for contribution and production workflows. Serving this vital need for our customers is the fundamental driver behind Haivision Hub 360,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer, Haivision. “Haivision Hub 360 enables our customers to streamline their contribution operations and accelerate their live video productions serving local, remote, on premise and in the cloud use cases.”

Key features of Haivision Hub 360 include:

Remotely control, configure, and upgrade field units and receivers from the production facility using a single browser-based user interface. This lets on-site camera crews and remote talent focus on capturing great live content, instead of worrying about configuring device parameters or making sure streams are started.

Leverage the master control grid view to manage all outputs and destinations with preview thumbnail images. Drag and drop live incoming feeds to StreamHub destinations that can provide SDI, NDI, SMPTE ST 2110, SST, SRT outputs.

Ensure stream quality and device status. Access to real-time statistics and telemetry simplifies troubleshooting of network and device performance issues.

Organize devices and users into groups dedicated to specific live broadcast productions. Apply different roles and privileges on a permanent or temporary basis ensuring that only appropriate content is included in a broadcast event.

Instantly scale workflows by spinning up receiver cloud instances when additional capacity is needed for occasional use situations and unplanned events.



To learn more about Haivision Hub 360, visit: https://www3.haivision.com/haivision-hub-360/ or schedule a demo with our video experts at the NAB Show: https://www.haivision.com/events/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com



