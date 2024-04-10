Nevada Exploration Closes Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of 35,467 hectares of mineral claims in Saskatchewan.



A 100% ownership of the claims was purchased by Nevada Exploration Inc. for total consideration of CAD$40,000 with no further financial commitment to the Vendor. The Vendor does not retain any interest or royalty in the property.

The claims are located on the Southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin as one contiguous block.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE has for the past several years been applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada’s valley basins. The Company is examining other opportunities in its quest to create shareholder value.

Website: www.nevadaexploration.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Certain disclosures in this release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (such statements being referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.