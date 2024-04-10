Varonis Announces Global Partners in Excellence Award Winners

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis' channel partners who worked diligently to deliver industry-leading data security to customers worldwide in 2023. Varonis leadership chose the winners based on the partners' achievements throughout the year.
"Ensuring the security of critical data remains a paramount concern for our customers — especially as enterprises seek out automation to safely leverage generative AI tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot," said Varonis Vice Chairman - Sales Jim O'Boyle. "In 2023, our dedicated partners applied their extensive professional expertise and technical know-how to deliver outstanding value-added services. Kudos to the Partners in Excellence awardees."
Varonis will celebrate the Partners in Excellence winners during the company's virtual Partner Kickoff in April:
Winners for North America
- Partner of the Year — SHI International
- Growth Partner of the Year — ePlus
- Cloud Growth Partner of the Year — CDW
- West Regional Partner of the Year — Alchemy Technology Group
- West Regional Growth Partner — Nth Generation
- East Regional Partner of the Year — Optiv
- East Regional Growth Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
- Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Optiv
- Regional Partner Team of the Year — Fulcrum Technology Solutions TOLA Team
Winners for Central Europe
- Partner of the Year — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
- Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.
- Growth Partner of the Year — WBS IT-Service GmbH
- Partner Excellence Award — link protect GmbH
- Distribution Partner of the Year — Boll Europe GmbH
- DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Dominik Christ, WBS IT-Service GmbH
Winners for France
- Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense
- France Delivery Partner of the Year — I-TRACING
- Growth Partner of the Year — Metsys
- Partner Excellence Award — Synetis
Winners for U.K.
- Partner of the Year — Softcat
- VP Partner Award — Bytes Software Services
Winners for Belgium, Netherlands, and Nordics
- Partner of the Year — Open Line
Winners for Spain and Portugal
- Partner of the Year — Telefónica Tech
- Growth Partner of the Year — Tuyú Technology
- Partner Excellence Award — SIA
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Daniel Fernandez, SIA
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Gemma Durana, SATEC
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Angel Latorre, Tuyú Technology
- Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Julio Escribano, SIA
Winners for Italy
- Partner of the Year — Var Group
- Growth Partner of the Year — Reply
- Partner Excellence Award — Lutech
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Federico Rossini, Reply
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Antonio Greco, Var Group
- Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Valeria Maurogiovanni, HWG Sababa
Winners for Australia
- Partner of the Year — CyberCX
Winners for India
- Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India
- India Delivery Partner of the Year — AltiSec
- Growth Partner of the Year — CyberAssure
Winners for Latin America
- Federal Partner of the Year — NTSec
About Varonis
Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.
Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.
Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.
