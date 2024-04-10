Innovations in Accounts and Cash Management Analysis Report 2024: Significant Focus on Budgeting Tools, Enhancing Digital investment Platforms, and Finding Cost-effective Solutions

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Accounts and Cash Management 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a roundup of innovations within multiple retail banking and wealth management markets, with particular focus on savings accounts and cash management. The report explores the shifts in customer behavior regarding bank branches, spending drivers, financial education, savings, investment platforms, and robo-advisors.



Despite a challenging year, there was growth in assets among the emerging and mass affluent, fueling interest in the segments. Specifically, markets in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are experiencing strong growth, meaning banks can access a much larger customer base that is willing to spend disposable income.

In already developed markets, such as the Anglo markets, there is significant focus on budgeting tools, enhancing digital investment platforms, and finding cost-effective solutions to bank branch services, all of which are aimed to help customers manage their assets through global economic turbulence.



Scope

Banks are encouraging customers to spend through multiple innovations including gamification, ecommerce partnerships, and reward programs. UOB's partnership with Lazada is giving customers access to shopping experiences with reduced prices and cashback rewards.

Digital platforms are becoming increasingly popular, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. With an increase in the emerging affluent segment in these regions, these less expensive digital options are becoming exceedingly attractive to this demographic.

Big Tech is moving into the financial space, with Apple launching its new Savings accounts in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Everyday Banking

Spending

Saving and Retail Wealth Advisory

Digital Investment Platforms

Robo-advice

Appendix

