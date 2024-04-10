"Ulike" Unveils Innovative New Product: Ulike Air 10

London, UK , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ulike" is thrilled to announce the launch of the latest innovation – the Ulike Air 10. The cutting-edge device sets a new standard of at-home beauty care that opens up an exceptional hair removal journey, which is the perfect combination of effectiveness, safety, and convenience.

Leveraging a decade of research and development in IPL technology, the Air 10 demonstrates Ulike's endeavor of bringing professional hair removal solutions to the comfort settings of individual users' homes. The advanced features assure visible hair reduction results in weeks, representing the new normal in the home beauty care field.

SHR Mode and Innovative Dual Lamp Technology

One of the most innovative features of the Air 10 is the advanced IPL technology, which includes dual lamps and the application of Super Hair Removal Mode. Both features contribute to an increase in the treatment's light treatment area while, at the same time, raising the energy output per pulse, making the hair removal procedure more efficient. As a result, the remaining unique feature of the Air 10, namely the SHR Mode, provides a way to tackle any hair. This model is based on a three-pulse heat accumulation method used in professional settings, which makes it gentle and effective.

Sapphire Ice Cooling for Enhanced Skin Safety

Ulike has made some revolutionary solutions to the issue of skin safety during hair removal. Most importantly, they have introduced Sapphire Ice Cooling technology in the Air 10. This feature keeps the skin's surface constantly cool throughout the treatment, making the procedure comfortable and avoiding burns. In addition, the device has a built-in UV filter, which prevents the skin from any harmful UV exposure during use.

User-Centric Design for Optimal Convenience

The Air 10 has been designed based on user requirements, making it compact, lightweight, and easy to use. It consists of several easily detachable components to facilitate the treatment of every particular body part or to ensure the highest level of hygiene. Moreover, it focuses on the comfort of hair-removing operations. The Air 10 device is equipped with ergonomic handles and heads, making the whole procedure simple and easy even for an inexperienced user.

A New Era of At-Home Beauty Care

The Air 10 is another proof of Ulike's ambition of democratizing professional beauty solutions. The company has come a long way since its founding, and the device accurately represents its goals and values. This innovative, high-quality solution allows users to stick to an efficient, safe, and convenient method of obtaining salon-level hair removal results. Be the first one and get your hands on the product to join the first users to try the Ulike Air 10 coming to the markets on 03/26/2024 for just £249.

About Ulike:

Ulike has firmly established itself as an industry leader in IPL technology, committed to integrating clinical-level hair removal innovation with unparalleled skin care. With more than ten years of experience, Ulike remains consistent with its dependable, safe, and convenient solutions to hair-free skin, the Air 10.

As we transition into this new age of in-home hair removal, Ulike cordially welcomes users to embark on the journey of a lifetime with the Air 10. Be sure to visit Ulike's official website to learn more about the product and attain seamless access to your beauty care routine.

Contact Details:

Ulike Hair Removal



uk.support@ulikeglobal.com



Disclaimer: The information mentioned in the press release is provided by source Ulike. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly for any queries/issues.



