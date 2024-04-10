ILUS Moves Forward With Its Two Subsidiary Uplists and Equity Dividend

NEW YORK, NY, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a mergers and acquisitions company that is committed to acquiring and growing businesses in the public safety, industrial, defense, and renewable sectors. ILUS has two subsidiaries, Quality Industrial Corp. (QIND) and Emergency Response Technologies Inc. (SAML), in which it holds the majority stake. QIND functions as ILUS' Industrial subsidiary, while SAML functions as its Public Safety subsidiary.



The ILUS Board of Directors has recently approved the uplisting of both subsidiaries by reverse merger, following progress in discussions with National Exchange listed companies. Additionally, the board has approved the distribution of an equity dividend in the form of SAML shares to ILUS Shareholders of record on a date to be defined.

SAML has acquired seven public safety businesses from ILUS, and the subsidiary is in the process of completing an important new acquisition to be incorporated into its uplist plans. QIND has acquired a 51% interest in Al Shola Gas, which delivered nearly $11 million in revenue and $1.8 million in net income in 2023.

Both QIND and SAML are currently in late stages of discussions with National Exchange listed companies regarding reverse merger agreements. The parties are progressing with their due diligence, following which the subsidiaries intend to sign Business Combination Agreements (BCA) with the respective National Exchange listed companies. Once the BCAs are signed, the National Exchange listed companies will file their S-4 Registration Statements, which will include registration of the QIND and SAML shareholders' shares. Valuations will be confirmed by fairness opinions obtained from a team of approved experienced independent financial experts.

After completion of the two subsidiary uplists, ILUS expects to complete its own uplist. This current strategy allows ILUS and its subsidiaries to move to a National Exchange without effecting a reverse-split and obtain maximum Shareholder value.

ILUS owns 77,669,078 common QIND shares and 150,753,425 common SAML shares, as well as 350,000 Series B shares converting into 350,000,000 common shares. ILUS also owns 10 million common shares of a public entity which is expected to soon sign a Letter of Intent for a Reverse Merger with a NASDAQ listed company in the very near future.

The ILUS Board believes that it is critical for its subsidiaries to complete their uplists first in order to obtain maximum value for ILUS shareholders. This will considerably strengthen ILUS' balance sheet, allowing ILUS to obtain a substantially more favorable valuation, which is integral to the success of an uplist. This follows progress made since the company’s statement made on 29 December 2023, that it had signed a non-binding term sheet with a NASDAQ company “for purposes of further exploring the merger opportunity for ILUS or its subsidiaries”.

Having also entered into and continued discussions with additional National Exchange listed entities, ILUS management has worked extremely hard to achieve this significant milestone for the company and its Shareholders and is pleased with the progress towards delivering this ongoing objective. ILUS remains dedicated to creating maximum value for its Shareholders and will be making their respective announcements and providing ongoing shareholder updates, including timeframes, throughout the respective reverse merger processes.

While the journey has taken considerably longer than anticipated, this has not deterred the ILUS management team, and has in fact allowed the company to execute several strategic moves which considerably enhance its valuation. ILUS believes it is essential that moving to a National Exchange creates maximum value for Shareholders in all the subsidiaries and ultimately at the parent company level. The company maintains that it will not compromise on executing its uplists in a stable and robust manner with the Shareholders best interests in mind, even if this has meant it has taken a longer period of time.

In a further progress update, the ILUS Board has approved the payment of a SAML equity dividend to ILUS shareholders of record. A portion of its SAML Series B shares will be distributed to ILUS shareholders. The company plans to make an announcement followed by commencement of the registration process for the equity dividend.

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: ILUS_INTL

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS