Acryno To Blends AI and Luxury Concierge Services to Reimagine Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of rising health costs, increased time to access providers, and growing frustration, it can be difficult for the average person to get the care they need. For those with chronic conditions, these challenges are multiplied exponentially.







Acryno To makes accessing care easy for the chronically ill

Acryno To is the first-of-its-kind innovative concierge platform that uses the power of AI to provide care. For those with ongoing medical issues, it's common to feel as if they've been pushed to the edge, left to advocate for themselves in a system that takes close to four and a half years to diagnose an autoimmune patient.

The platform aims to revolutionize the continuum of care by matching patients with highly skilled providers. Whether patients seek a first or second opinion on their conditions, the platform gives them unprecedented access to a pool of specialists willing to listen, help, and support them on their journeys. In addition to matching patients, the application provides direct access to nurses who can answer questions and coordinate care.

"Those who are chronically ill already face a multitude of daily challenges. I created the platform to help people get the best possible care," said Gaurav Abichandani, Founder of Acryno To.

Recent advancements in AI and interoperability have made it possible to change medical care. Acryno To hopes to be at the forefront of that wave and connect medical professionals along on its journey.

To learn more about Acryno To, visit acrynoto.com

