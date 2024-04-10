The Future of Plastics in Healthcare Packaging: Market Set to Reach $46.1 Billion by the end of 2028, with a Projected CAGR of 7.5%

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics for Healthcare Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plastics are one of the major raw materials used in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. Several medical packaging products are derived from plastic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride. Desirable properties of plastics/polymers, such as their light weight, durability, transparency and competitive cost, support plastic demand in the healthcare packaging industry. Innovation and advancement in plastics packaging support medical products by protecting them from external damage and guarding against contamination. Owing to these factors, plastics have become an integral part of the healthcare industry and will continue to be so in the coming years.

The growth of the market for plastics for healthcare packaging is impacted by several factors such as increased use of disposable products, increased government spending on the healthcare sector, increasing influence of hospital and healthcare-related purchasing, and shift to contract packaging.

Furthermore, the demand for packaging products is expected to grow due to an emphasis on child-resistant/senior-friendly and tamper-evident packaging, higher volumes of turn/twist caps, increases in unit-dose packaging and an increase in injectable therapies.

Growing demand for pharmaceuticals and the significant penetration of retail sales of pharmaceuticals and drugs in developing regions are expected to enhance market growth. Pharmaceutical packaging products are primarily utilized for storing and protecting solid, liquid and semisolid forms of various drug formulations, such as tablets, capsules, syrups and topical drugs. The growing prevalence of cancer or chronic diseases owing to changing lifestyles, improper eating habits and disruption of sleep cycles has led to an increased need for medications.

Key Market Insights

The global market value of plastics for healthcare packaging is expected to grow from $32.1 billion in 2023 and should reach $46.1 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The Asia-Pacific market value of plastics for healthcare packaging is expected to grow from $14.2 billion in 2023 and should reach $21.1 billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The North American market value of plastics for healthcare packaging is expected to grow from $8.5 billion in 2023 and should reach $12.2 billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Report Scope

This report analyzes the global plastics for healthcare packaging market by segmenting it based on resin and product packaging. These market segments are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2022, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 (through 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (millions of U.S. dollars).

The Report Includes:

54 data tables and 42 additional tables

Overview of the global market for plastics for healthcare packaging applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and growth prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis based on resin type, product, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, emerging technologies, prospects, regulations and trends, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential

A relevant patent analysis

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, the future of ESG, and the ESG practices followed

Identification of the major vendors along with an analysis of the structure of this industry, including company market shares, recent M&A activities, and venture funding outlook

Analysis of the competitive landscape featuring company business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments

Company profiles of the major market players Avient BASF Celanese Eastman Chemical Ensinger Evonik Industries Exxon Mobil NESTE SABIC Sumitomo Chemical Teijin Toray Industries



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Introduction to Healthcare Packaging

Production Technologies of Plastics Pharmaceutical Packaging

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

Anti-Tampering Regulations

Labelling Regulations

Child-Resistant Packaging

Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies

Pharmaceutical Packaging Future Trends

Changing Pharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Self-Administered Therapies

Packaging Technologies

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies

Anti-Counterfeiting Technology Solutions

New Product and Technology Development

Chapter 6: Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Resin Polypropylene HDPE Polystyrene and Copolymers LDPE/LLDPE PVC PET Others

Market Analysis by Product Containers Caps & Closures Vials IV Bags Prefilled Syringes Blister Packs Bags/Pouches Medication Tubes Prescription Container Others

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Player Positioning

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Chapter 8: Sustainability in Plastics for Healthcare Packaging Industry: An ESG Perspective

