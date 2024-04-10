Global Flow Chemistry Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Flow Chemistry estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

CSTR (continuous stirred tank reactor), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plug Flow Reactor segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Flow Chemistry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$422.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$625.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

The report features profiles of 20 featured companies.

A selection of companies in the report includes:

AM Technology

Cambrex Corporation

Chemtrix

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik

Fraunhofer ICT-IMM

FutureChemistry Holding

Koninklijke DSM

Little Things Factory

Lonza Group Ltd.

Milestone

Syrris

Terra Labs

ThalesNano Nanotechnology, Inc.

Uniqsis Ltd.

Velocys

YMC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

