Global Flow Chemistry Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Flow Chemistry estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
CSTR (continuous stirred tank reactor), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plug Flow Reactor segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Flow Chemistry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$422.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$625.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
The report features profiles of 20 featured companies.
A selection of companies in the report includes:
- AM Technology
- Cambrex Corporation
- Chemtrix
- Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik
- Fraunhofer ICT-IMM
- FutureChemistry Holding
- Koninklijke DSM
- Little Things Factory
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Milestone
- Syrris
- Terra Labs
- ThalesNano Nanotechnology, Inc.
- Uniqsis Ltd.
- Velocys
- YMC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|208
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
